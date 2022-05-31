Expert Connections
Comanche County residents remember former State Representative and County Commissioner Ron Kirby

Residents across Comanche County are remembering former State Representative and Comanche County Commissioner Ron Kirby, who passed away over the weekend.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents across Comanche County are remembering former State Representative and Comanche County Commissioner Ron Kirby, who passed away over the weekend.

Kirby spent 12 years as an Oklahoma State representative, beginning in 1992.

Before serving as the Central District Commissioner, for 7 years, leaving office in 2012.

For most of his life, he was a member of the Oklahoma Broadcasters Association and the National Association of Broadcasters.

He also worked a large part of his career as the manager of the KSWO radio station, along side his wife.

Central District County Commissioner, Johnny Owens, says Kirby was known for his humor and for being a life-line to the community.

“We kept in communications, and as far as I know he did a great job, and like I said as a State Representative he did a good job, and with KSWO Radio he did a good job. So, I think he’ll be missed, and my heart goes out to his wife and his family,” Owens said.

Kirby will be remembered for his almost 20 years of service to the state of Oklahoma, and especially Comanche County.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

