Comanche Indian Veterans Association holds Memorial Day Ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Comanche Nation held their own special Memorial day Ceremony, not only honoring 13 Comanche veterans who died in service to their country, but all the veterans that have passed away even after coming home.

Today’s observance, the 46th annual Memorial Day Ceremony, was put on by the Comanche Indian Veterans Association.

The ceremony began, as most Memorial day events do, with the National Anthem, and ending with the laying of a memorial wreath while taps played in the background.

But this year’s observance was extra special, since the Pandemic cancelled several years of service, and limiting the services last year.

The current Commander of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, Kevin Pohawpatchok, says it’s his personal honor to help the community memorialize all their fallen Comanche Nation warriors.

“It’s an honor and privilege to bring this back to our community, not only our Comanche people, but letting the community know that we do have warriors that have served and have lost their lives and sacrificed for the freedom’s that they’re enjoying right now” Pohawpatchoko said.

This was also the first-time their observance was moved indoors into the Watchetaker Hall.

Something Pohawpatchoko says he’s thankful for, since years before, the pandemic forced everyone outside.

Former Commander and Veteran George Red Elk says he looks forward to remembering our Veterans each year, not only for what they have done, but as a way to show the families they won’t soon be forgotten.

“So that’s what we want to do, we want to remember all of our veterans. Even the ones that may not be in combat, but the ones that died or passed away this past year and let the families know that we still remember” Red Elk said.

Red Elk went on to say that the ceremony was a lot of hard work to put together, but he feels good about what the organization does for their veterans.

He says he’s used to the hard work, because, ‘that’s just the way the military taught him.’

