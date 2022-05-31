Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence observed Memorial Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On May 30, in front of McNair Hall, the Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence observed Memorial Day.

The ceremony was to honor all the servicemen and women, who gave their lives in selfless service to our nation.

And also, to honor Gold Star family members who lost their loved ones, defending our country.

They fired a 21-gun salute, raised the flag from half-staff to full staff, and the Soldiers from the 77th Army Band played.

All to honor the ultimate sacrifice these soldiers made in service to the United States.

These actions are also to pay respect to Gold Star Family members to remind them that this country appreciates the lives of their loved ones.

Lt. Col. Dan Threlkeld, Director of the Commanders’ Planning Group, shared a few of the reasons he believes honoring Gold Star members is so important.

“You know our gold star family members that did have loved ones that died while serving their country. I think they genuinely appreciate it. I was a Casualty Assistant Officer for a service member that died in Iraq back in 2008, and I know that that family is very appreciative to ensure that their son is remembered always for the sacrifice that he made.” Threlkeld said.

Lt. Col. Threlkeld, went on to say that every American should honor this day regardless if they’ve had a service member in their family.

“You know Memorial Day is important to every American whether they know people that have served in the military or not, because we live in a free country. Our military men and women that serve every day have fought hard. And those that we’re honoring today, they died, so that we can have the freedom that we enjoy today” Threlkeld said.

After over 10 years in the military, and many deployments, Threlkeld explained why Memorial Day means so much to him.

“Memorial Day for me personally is a time for me to reflect, and remember those that I personally knew during my deployments overseas that did die in service of their country. It just reminds me to take a pause and remember them, remember their sacrifice, remember their families that are still here and just never forget what they did for us” Threlkeld said.

In addition to the many veterans soldiers, citizens and gold star family members in attendance today, Lawton’s Mayor Stan Booker was there to show his support.

Lt. Col. Threlkeld, says if you weren’t able attend a Memorial Day ceremony or event, it’s still not too late to remember the service members who sacrificed their lives for our country.

