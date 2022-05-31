On going Construction on the FISTA One building may cause traffic issues around Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction is moving along nicely at the new FISTA One building, but the next phase may cause a few traffic issues around Central Plaza.

The next steps in the improvement of FISTA One will be focused on the public entrance to the welcome center, putting a new face on the project.

However, to build the newest addition, workers will have to bring in large amounts of steel for the new signage which could cause closures and delays on 4th and C. Avenue.

The Director of the FISTA, James Taylor, took the time to explain more about how he expects the delays to impact traffic around the plaza.

”There will be some restrictions to this street right here that we’re at, plus in front of FISTA One, for a period of about 7 to 10 days. Where we will be moving steel, putting that in place, for that new signage. We appreciate everyone’s patience, as we bring high-tech jobs to Lawton/Fort Sill. This is part of that progress of what we are seeing here in the community itself,” Taylor said.

Officials plan to close parts of 4th street and C. Avenue each day, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m..

They hope this will allow evening shoppers to visit Central Plaza, without dealing with on going construction.

