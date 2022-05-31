Hot and breezy, storm chances arrive this evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be hot once again with highs in the 90s and winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts as high as the low 30s. Dew points, or moisture, will remain in the mid to upper 60s, so not only will it be hot but it’ll be muggy too! Most of the day is looking to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds but that changes later this afternoon.

A cold front, already positioning itself in northwest Oklahoma, will start to dive south bringing chances for severe storms after 4PM. Storms will start to initiate around Elk City and Childress. Northwestern counties ( Jackson, Washita, Greer, Harmon, Childress and Kiowa) are at a greatest risk for all modes of severe weather. Threats include large hail up to the size of golf balls but the strongest and most organized storms could produce hail greater than 2 inches (baseball sized hail). Damaging winds between 60 to 80mph. A brief spin up and perhaps a isolated tornado will be possible for northwest counties this evening. With that being said, the overall tornado threat is low!

The front will start to push it’s way through Texoma overnight into Wednesday. Heavy rain fall, thunder and lightning will also come with any/all storms.

There will be multiple waves of storms with this system so keep the rain gear on standby! Tonight the first wave will move through and tomorrow will be round 2 as more showers/storms are in the forecast for Wednesday. The main threat for tomorrow is minor flooding north of the Red River, large hail and damaging winds gusts. With the excessive rainfall, a flood watch is in effect for Caddo and Washita counties until Thursday at 1AM.

With the complete passing of the cold front, winds will shift from the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts even higher. Temperatures won’t cool down right away but by Thursday highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be from the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts higher.

Friday we will rise slightly to the upper 70s across the area and light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Scattered showers and storms will linger into early Friday but will start to move out by midday.

A ridge of high pressure will start to move through the southern Plains this weekend and as a result temperatures will soar to the mid 80s for Saturday and low 90s for Sunday. Conditions will be dry for the weekend so get outside and enjoy the sunny and warm weather!

The first full week of June will be full of summer weather with temps in the upper 90s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with south winds.

- Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

