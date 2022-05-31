Keith Anderson, Mike and the Moonpies and Josh Gallagher to hold concert benefiting the Ambucs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get ready to kick up your boots, as country music stars Keith Anderson, Mike and the Moonpies, and Josh Gallagher take Lawton by storm in an exclusive one-night performance at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The concert will take place on June 11, and 5% of the ticket sales will be donated to the Ambucs, an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

Tickets start around $30, with VIP packages available for an extra cost.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, or to purchase tickets , click here.

