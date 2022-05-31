Expert Connections
Keith Anderson, Mike and the Moonpies and Josh Gallagher to hold concert benefiting the Ambucs

Construction is moving along nicely at the new FISTA One building, but the next phase may cause a few traffic issues around Central Plaza.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get ready to kick up your boots, as country music stars Keith Anderson, Mike and the Moonpies, and Josh Gallagher take Lawton by storm in an exclusive one-night performance at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The concert will take place on June 11, and 5% of the ticket sales will be donated to the Ambucs, an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

Tickets start around $30, with VIP packages available for an extra cost.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, or to purchase tickets , click here.

On going Construction on the FISTA One building may cause traffic issues around Central Plaza
