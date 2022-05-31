Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence

No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no action taken against Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for missing 90 consecutive days of work. This decision came from Stephens County Commissioners.

The commissioners went into executive session this morning and spoke to Sheriff McKinney and the District Attorney’s Office. The board looked at all the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff and made the determination that no action was needed at this time.

Earlier this month, McKinney told another news outlet that he missed work after going on vacation and having trouble with his mobile home. He said his dog then got sick and he and his wife also became ill.

He left today’s meeting before it ended and Commissioners declined to comment any further on the matter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound...
20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck
63-year-old Carlus Coosewoon was driving a motorcycle eastbound about 2.5 miles west of Elgin...
Motorcycle crash sends Elgin man to hospital Sunday afternoon
Alexius Nate’ wrote the movie, inspired by people who have been taken into sex trafficking and...
Production crew shooting short film in Lawton
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
A rollover in west Lawton caused multiple lanes of U.S. Highway 62 to be shutdown today.
Rollover closes parts of Highway 62 and Roger’s Lane

Latest News

Today, the Comanche Nation held their own special Memorial day Ceremony, not only honoring 13...
Comanche Indian Veterans Association holds Memorial Day Ceremony
Over 9000 soldiers currently rest at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, they held their annual...
Ft. Sill National Cemetery hold Memorial Day ceremony
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Teacher and parent react to the thought of having guns in the classroom
Teacher and student react to policies and procedures at Cache High School
Teacher and student reflect on Cache Public School policies and procedures