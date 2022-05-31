No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no action taken against Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for missing 90 consecutive days of work. This decision came from Stephens County Commissioners.

The commissioners went into executive session this morning and spoke to Sheriff McKinney and the District Attorney’s Office. The board looked at all the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff and made the determination that no action was needed at this time.

Earlier this month, McKinney told another news outlet that he missed work after going on vacation and having trouble with his mobile home. He said his dog then got sick and he and his wife also became ill.

He left today’s meeting before it ended and Commissioners declined to comment any further on the matter.

