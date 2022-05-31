Expert Connections
One person taken to the hospital, following a stabbing in northwest Lawton

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person is hurt after a reported stabbing out of Northwest Lawton this afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. today, on the 2400 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

Witnesses told the 7news team that they saw the victim receiving CPR, before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Lawton Police Department released a statement about the incident, saying that the Criminal Investigation’s division is now investigating, and will release more information as it’s made available.

