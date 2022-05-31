Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound...
20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck
63-year-old Carlus Coosewoon was driving a motorcycle eastbound about 2.5 miles west of Elgin...
Motorcycle crash sends Elgin man to hospital Sunday afternoon
Alexius Nate’ wrote the movie, inspired by people who have been taken into sex trafficking and...
Production crew shooting short film in Lawton
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
A rollover in west Lawton caused multiple lanes of U.S. Highway 62 to be shutdown today.
Rollover closes parts of Highway 62 and Roger’s Lane

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals