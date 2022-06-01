7News First Alert Weather: Cooler with widely scattered showers and storms to end the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, numerous showers and storms will sweep across Texoma bringing the threat for localized flooding well into the overnight hours. Storms that become severe will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out along the front. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

On Thursday, a few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the morning commute with gradual clearing closer to lunchtime. Highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers & storms will still be possible through Saturday morning before dry air filters in providing more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs topping out in the low 90s on Sunday. Temperatures will remain several degrees above average early next week with rain chances making a return starting Tuesday night and throughout the middle of next week.

