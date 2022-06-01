City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Continuing our coverage of the City of Lawton’s budget for the next fiscal year, the Finance Department is predicting the City will spend about $24 million more than they expect to profit.

The city’s expenditures for the 2022-2023 fiscal year includes improvements for rolling stock and road construction. According to Finance Director Joe Dunham, the additional $24 million has already been collected and set aside specifically for these projects.

“We can’t start a project or bid out a project for construction until we have the money sitting in the bank, so some way shape or form. We’ve got to have that money available to us so that we can go out and start this project,” Dunham said.

Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements funded through general obligation bonds, ad valorem tax and 2019 PROPEL sales taxes.

Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said it’s important to follow through with these, like Capital Improvement Projects, because citizens voted on those items.

“When we looked at it, we had to get to a certain level to meet our expenditures this year, and we’ve cut everything out of there we possibly could, but the reality is, we’re using four and five dollar gas,” Fortenbaugh said. “Everything that the city buys, too, has gone up with inflation.”

Fortenbaugh assures residents that the City is not trying to make money by passing this budget.

“None of us on the council would allow that,” Fortenbaugh said. “We would never pass something like that. We’re in a bad situation across the country with the cost of goods and right now, we’re stuck in a hard place and we have to do what we have to do to provide services to everybody.”

The fiscal year for the City begins July 1.

Dunham said the budget is contingent upon whether or not the council votes to increase utility rates and fees on June 14th.

If not, his team would have to make some changes to the revenue and expenditures.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.