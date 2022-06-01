First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Continue | 6/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and thunderstorms will be on going for the next few hours. No severe weather is expected but storms will produce heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder. Most rain activity will wrap up by 7AM this morning but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Yesterdays cold front is now stationary and will drift southeast this afternoon and evening. As this happens additional showers and thunderstorms, with some severe likely, are expected. A slight risk for severe storms exists for much of the viewing area today. Hazards include golf ball sized hail, 60 to 80mph wind gusts and a low but isolated tornado threat.

With recent rainfall and more heavy rain on the way, flooding is a concern. A Flood Watch is in place for all southwest Oklahoma counties (with the expectation of Jefferson) and Wilbarger and Hardeman counties in north Texas until 1AM Thursday morning. The excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, rivers, streams and other low-lying areas plus flood-prone locations. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

With the cold fronts position today, we’ll see a spread in high temperatures. 70s for counties along I-40. Many locations today will see afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Far southeast counties will warm into the low 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

As the front moves south later tonight, winds will shift towards the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Showers and storms linger into the overnight hours with a better chance for rain for far SE counties. Temperatures by morning will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Keep the rain gear close by as Thursday, Friday and Saturday will keep hit/miss showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We’re not looking at a washout by any means just heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Severe weather as of right now looks to remain low.

On Thursday, will see high temperatures in the mid 70s with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures to start Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s but by the afternoon, highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with the low-end rain chances. South winds at 10 to 15mph with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday will be dry and hot with highs rising into the mid to upper 90s. South winds both days over the weekend at 10 to 15mph.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will stay slightly above average with highs in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies both days.

Have a good day! -LW

