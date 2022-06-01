Expert Connections
Lawton Council of the Blind presented with fundraiser proceeds

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local restaurant owner presented a check to the Lawton Council of the Blind Wednesday afternoon.

In May, Cabo Taco and No Name Pizza hosted a fundraiser, with 15 percent of sales benefiting the organization.

Owner Sean Fortenbaugh gave members about $2000 collected over three days.

The Vice President of LCB Debbie Hendrickx said they’re thankful, not only for the restaurant’s support, but also for the customers who came out to help support the fundraiser.

“It just takes the community to be able to do all this with it,” Hendrickx said. “By having the community, it really gathers us all together as one in Lawton.”

LCB is hosting the state conference this year in Lawton for the Oklahoma Council of the Blind.

Hendrickx said the money from this fundraiser will help offset some costs.

They’re also working with the Lawton Area Transit System to provide training related to riders who are visually impaired or have disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

