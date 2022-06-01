Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.(Kansas City Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.

Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her son Karvel Stevens.

In February, officers found the boy and a family dog decapitated. Police went to the home after a woman believed to be Haefs called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Haefs’ public defender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
At least one person is hurt after a reported stabbing out of Northwest Lawton this afternoon.
One person taken to the hospital, following a stabbing in northwest Lawton
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound...
20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck

Latest News

FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury rules in favor of Johnny Depp in libel lawsuit against Amber Heard
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
LIVE: Baby formula makers meet with Biden on easing shortage