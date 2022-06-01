Storms cause damage and power outage to Frederick locals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Paul Menoski and his family moved from New Jersey a year ago and opened up Lucy’s Café in Frederick. He said shortly after closing and arriving home, he decided it would be safer to return to the restaurant to take shelter. He said they have experienced hurricanes and flooding before but this was different.

“It was scary like those movies you watch when things explode and stuff, that was scary I’m not going to say no,” said Menoski

Paul’s son, Gezim, was recording the storm and was able to capture the moment when the power went out.

“Right when I hit pause within seconds later we heard a huge rumbling and a crash, louder than you couldn’t even hear yourself think. As it was rumbling and then crash, I didn’t know what was going on I got knocked over from the wind I got back up and I slammed the door, I just said this is not real life,” said Gezim.

It was about that time that the windows shattered. They’ve since been repaired and they’re working on getting the placed cleaned up

Like the rest of the town they are still waiting on power to be restored so they can open back up for business. City Manager Kyle Davis hopes that will happen tonight.

“All of the town lost power including our industrial part, our airport, our manufacturing facilities are, we’re hoping to get those back up, but no guarantee we can get those back up by the end of the day, but we are trying to get the citizens of Frederick back up by the end of the day,” said Davis.

Davis asked the citizens of Frederick to be patient. He said they are doing the best they can to solve the issues.

