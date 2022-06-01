Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Storms cause damage and power outage to Frederick locals

Lucy's Cafe had damage as well as power outage
Lucy's Cafe had damage as well as power outage
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Paul Menoski and his family moved from New Jersey a year ago and opened up Lucy’s Café in Frederick. He said shortly after closing and arriving home, he decided it would be safer to return to the restaurant to take shelter. He said they have experienced hurricanes and flooding before but this was different.

“It was scary like those movies you watch when things explode and stuff, that was scary I’m not going to say no,” said Menoski

Paul’s son, Gezim, was recording the storm and was able to capture the moment when the power went out.

“Right when I hit pause within seconds later we heard a huge rumbling and a crash, louder than you couldn’t even hear yourself think. As it was rumbling and then crash, I didn’t know what was going on I got knocked over from the wind I got back up and I slammed the door, I just said this is not real life,” said Gezim.

It was about that time that the windows shattered. They’ve since been repaired and they’re working on getting the placed cleaned up

Like the rest of the town they are still waiting on power to be restored so they can open back up for business. City Manager Kyle Davis hopes that will happen tonight.

“All of the town lost power including our industrial part, our airport, our manufacturing facilities are, we’re hoping to get those back up, but no guarantee we can get those back up by the end of the day, but we are trying to get the citizens of Frederick back up by the end of the day,” said Davis.

Davis asked the citizens of Frederick to be patient. He said they are doing the best they can to solve the issues.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
At least one person is hurt after a reported stabbing out of Northwest Lawton this afternoon.
One person taken to the hospital, following a stabbing in northwest Lawton
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Samuel Valdez was driving west bound...
20-year-old Walters man dies in Sunday morning wreck
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler with widely scattered showers and storms to end the week
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
In May, Cabo Taco and No Name Pizza hosted a fundraiser, with 15 percent of sales benefiting...
Lawton Council of the Blind presented with fundraiser proceeds
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues