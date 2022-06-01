Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage Wednesday morning.

Tillman county was hit especially hard, we spoke with the county’s Emergency Management Director. In Frederick he says one local restaurant had its windows blown out due to severe winds. He also told us a mobile home was thrown into the road just south of Hollister off U.S. 54 where at one point on Tuesday night the storm was tornado warned. The good news is however, that no one was hurt in the incident.

There has also been storm damage in Altus and Hollis. As Hollis has been dealing with power outages since Tuesday night. There was also a tornado warned storm in Comanche county last near Indiahoma that only caused minor damage according to the emergency managers office.

