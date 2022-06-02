7News First Alert Weather: More rounds of storms through Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, numerous showers and storms are expected after midnight and will continue through the morning commute for parts of Texoma. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not anticipated. Localized flooding will be the primary threat especially for areas that have received several inches of rainfall earlier this week. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, any lingering showers and storms should come to an end around lunchtime leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Another wave of showers and storms will move in from the Texas Panhandle late Friday evening and Saturday morning, which will travel from west to east across Texoma. There will be a chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm to develop with the main threat being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the weekend with highs getting back into the low 90s by Saturday and into the mid-to-upper 90s early next week.

