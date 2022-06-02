Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: More rounds of storms through Saturday

Warming up over the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, numerous showers and storms are expected after midnight and will continue through the morning commute for parts of Texoma. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not anticipated. Localized flooding will be the primary threat especially for areas that have received several inches of rainfall earlier this week. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, any lingering showers and storms should come to an end around lunchtime leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Another wave of showers and storms will move in from the Texas Panhandle late Friday evening and Saturday morning, which will travel from west to east across Texoma. There will be a chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm to develop with the main threat being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the weekend with highs getting back into the low 90s by Saturday and into the mid-to-upper 90s early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
At least one person is hurt after a reported stabbing out of Northwest Lawton this afternoon.
One person taken to the hospital, following a stabbing in northwest Lawton
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
Strong to severe storms again for this June 1st
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Continue | 6/1AM

Latest News

A tragic shooting at a hospital building in Tulsa yesterday, claimed the lives of 4 innocent...
Tulsa Police identify victims in medical facility shooting
Fort Sill held a Change of Command Ceremony for the 100th Brigade Support Battalion this morning
Fort Sill holds Change of Command Ceremony
Altus Quartz mountain regional airport storm-damaged two planes and knocked the power out, but...
Altus Storm Damage
Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing