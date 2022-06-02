Expert Connections
Altus Storm Damage

Altus Quartz mountain regional airport storm-damaged two planes and knocked the power out, but the airport manager said flights are still running as scheduled.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Quartz mountain regional airport storm-damaged two planes and knocked the power out, but the airport manager said flights are still running as scheduled.

“The airport is pretty exposed out here and I think the wind shear out here blows up through these hangers and gets pretty swirly over here. And we get a lot of warez and things like that and what basically happened is that the hanger is pretty older and as you can see the walls blew out of it. And sadly that was an aircraft damaged,” said Chris Riffle.

North Main street is pretty busy in Altus took a hit and knocked down several utility poles between the heritage theater and Hampton inn. This area has been shut down to one lane of traffic.

" The power crew’s response has been spot on, it’s about 15 poles, and our electrical superintendent Mike Villareal tells me that we lost about 15 poles that have been broken over,’ he said.

Altus Emergency crews also reported having to rescue 7 people last night due to some flooding areas, and Chris said they are prepared to respond quickly all week.

“I think it’s safe to say our electric crews will hopefully be too busy, they’re going to be ready. As well as our fire and police they’ll be on standby and ready to respond all week long through the whole weather event,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

