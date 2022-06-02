First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards all thanks to the complete passing of a cold front and northeast winds. Showers/ storms are on-going for some locations but overall rain chances will decrease with rain ending for many by the early afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies after lunchtime.

There are two flood advisories are currently in place across Texoma. The first is a flood advisory for Deep River Creek near Randlett impacting Cotton county. This advisory holds until 1PM Friday afternoon. The Deep River Creek is expected to crest sometime this evening at 17.9 feet. Action stage is 17.0 and flood stage is 20.0. The second flood advisory is for the Red River near Burk impacting Cotton, Tillman, Jefferson, Wichita and Clay counties. The advisory remains in place until 7PM tonight. The Red River is expected to crest sometime this evening at 7.4 feet. Action stage is 7.0 and flood stage is 9.0. Take extra precaution when walking near riverbanks. Also, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route!

Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s with numerous clouds. A weak disturbance will pass by overnight allowing for extra cloud cover with showers/ thunderstorms. This will be mainly after midnight but Friday won’t be a washout. Precipitation chances will taper off into the afternoon and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for your Friday. While rain is possible, showers will be light, amounts will be low and no severe weather is expected. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Rain chances return again overnight Friday into Saturday as another wave of energy passes by. Heavy rain, thunder and lighting is expected. A few strong to severe storms aren’t out of the question with pea to quarter sized hail and 50 to 60mph wind gusts. Temperatures to start Saturday morning will stay in the mid 60s. We’ll see more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. As high pressure settles in, rain chances will drop off completely for the second half of the weekend. For Sunday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs soaring into the upper 90s to low 100s. Light south winds. Temperatures for Sunday/Monday will rise above average for most areas.

Another cold front moves in sometime mid week but timing is still fuzzy. This system will bring cooler weather and more rain chances.

Have a good day! -LW

