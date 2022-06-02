Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds Change of Command Ceremony

Fort Sill held a Change of Command Ceremony for the 100th Brigade Support Battalion this morning
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a Change of Command Ceremony for the 100th Brigade Support Battalion this morning.

The ceremony, which saw Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Meyer transfer his command of the 100th Brigade Support Battalion, was attended by Fort Sill leadership, as well as friends and family.

The ceremony also marked the end of Lt. Col. Meyer’s time at Fort Sill, who said that he has loved his time as part of the Lawton community.

“The Fort Sill community and the Lawton Community have been great with all the personnel there. They support this instillation tremendously, and it’s just been one of those where you just love being a part of it,” said Meyer.

Lt. Col. Meyer also highlighted how much he enjoyed working hands on with soldiers at Fort Sill.

The now former battalion commander will be moving on to a new role in Hawaii, where he hopes to bring some of what he learned at Fort Sill to the Pacific Theater.

“This type of job allows you to continue as you go to your next one to remember why it is that we do it. We do it for the American soldier. We do it for the sons and daughters of this nation,” said Meyer.

Although he won’t work with soldiers hands-on in Hawaii, he says they will remain his number one priority.

Lt. Col. Meyer is succeeded as Commander of the 100th Brigade Support Battalion by Lieutenant Colonel Maria M. Gregory.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

