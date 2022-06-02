Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest Lawton earlier this week, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to Northwest 22nd street on Tuesday, a little before 2 p.m., for a domestic disturbance.

Officials with Lawton Police Department say after they arrived, Jason Nanaeto, a party involved in the disturbance had to be taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Lawton Police say they are in contact with all parties involved, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

No one is in custody at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.