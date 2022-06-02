Expert Connections
Tulsa Police identify victims in medical facility shooting

A tragic shooting at a hospital building in Tulsa yesterday, claimed the lives of 4 innocent people, and left the gunman dead.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A tragic shooting at a hospital building in Tulsa yesterday, claimed the lives of 4 innocent people, and left the gunman dead.

The identity of the victims and the sole suspect have been announced by Tula Police today, as we learn more about the timeline between when the first 911 call was put in, and officers arrived on scene.

The Tulsa Police Chief identifying those victims, as Dr. Preston Phillip, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love.

All but William Love worked at the Saint Francis Natalie Building where that shooting took place.

And the gunman, identified as Michael Louis, a man who was a patient of one of the victims.

As for the motive for the massacre, Tulsa Police Chief, Wendell Franklin says it began after a back surgery two weeks ago, where Louis kept complaining of ongoing pain, and seeking more treatment.

“On May 19th, Michael Lewis went into the hospital for a back surgery. The performing physician was Dr. Preston Phillips. After release, Lewis called several times over several days, complaining of pain. And He wanted additional treatment. On May 31st, Dr. Phillips saw Mr. Lewis again for additional treatment,” Franklin said.

He says that investigators found a letter left by the shooter, in which he said he intended to kill his surgeon, and anyone who got in his way.

Through a Federal gun-tracing program, authorities found that Louis purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29, at a pawn shop.

Yesterday, he also bought a semi-automatic, “AR-15 Style rifle” from a gun store, just hours before the shooting.

As far as the timeline of the tragedy, Franklin said the first call came in to Dispatch at 4:52 p.m., with the first officers arriving to the building just minutes later, at 4:56 p.m..

“Officers entered the building on the 1st Floor, and made their way to the 2nd floor based off the information they received. While on the 2nd Floor of the building, officers began yelling ‘Tulsa Police.’ As officers were calling out ‘Tulsa Police’ and advancing towards a suspect location, they heard a gunshot. We believe that was the final gunshot of the suspect taking his own life. The gunshot was at 4:58 PM, approximately 39 seconds after the 1st officers entered the building,” Franklin said.

Police then spent the next several hours clearing the building, locating all the victims, and rescuing several people.

Officers were luckily able to bring one woman to safety, who was hiding under a desk, just inches away from where the shooter took his own life.

