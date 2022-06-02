Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

US pump prices hit record as OPEC+ producers gather

Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and Europe and sapping consumer purchasing power.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to produce as U.S. gasoline prices hit another record high.

Thursday’s meeting comes amid speculation that the 23-member alliance, known as OPEC+, may consider breaking from its cautious series of increases and agree to pump more oil starting in July amid fears that high energy prices could slow the global economy. Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and Europe and sapping consumer purchasing power.

The group has been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month, under a road map to gradually restore production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.

OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, has resisted pleas from the White House to supply more oil to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia. That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, has helped push prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been propped up by a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

The U.S. saw a record high average gasoline pump price on Thursday of $4.71 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of crude makes up about half the price of gasoline at the pump in the U.S., and prices could go even higher as the summer driving season gets underway.

High gas prices for drivers are a potential factor in U.S. politics with mid-term Congressional elections approaching later this year.

The OPEC+ decision is further complicated by the group’s failure to meet its production targets due to underinvestment and other roadblocks in some member countries. Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are thought to have space capacity to produce more oil. But stepping up their production would upset the balance between them and other countries that can’t produce and earn more.

U.S. oil prices fell 2.8% ahead of the meeting to $112.01 per barrel while international benchmark Brent crude fell 2.73% to $113.12 per barrel.

Oil prices fell after the Financial Times reported Saudi Arabia could be willing to increase output if Russian supplies falter due to EU sanctions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
At least one person is hurt after a reported stabbing out of Northwest Lawton this afternoon.
One person taken to the hospital, following a stabbing in northwest Lawton
Strong to severe storms again for this June 1st
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Continue | 6/1AM
A still from traffic camera video shows people lifting a car to rescue a motorcyclist who was...
GRAPHIC: Police, witnesses lift car off motorcyclist trapped under car in S.C.

Latest News

The Arrow 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania...
Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne.
World celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards...
First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM
A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., on Friday, April 21, 2022. The new...
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage