7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances and weak fronts keep rain chances alive next several days

For tonight, another disturbance embedded under a warm front will allow a cluster of showers and storms that form in west Texas to move east across Texoma overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday - Lingering showers and storms for areas mainly across Southwest Oklahoma during the morning hours. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. A complex of storms will dive south and into Oklahoma during the late afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could make it into Texoma with the chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

Sunday - A stray shower can’t be ruled out for areas east of I-44 early in the morning, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the low 90s. It will be a mild and muggy afternoon, but the overall chance for any rain remains low. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

It will be a warm and quiet start to the workweek with above average temperatures. A weak front will become nearly stationary along the Red River on Tuesday and remain draped across Texoma through Thursday. A few hit and miss showers and storms could develop off the frontal boundary at any point throughout the middle of next week. Isolated strong-to-severe storms will also be possible.

