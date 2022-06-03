Cameron University hosted the Greenwood Project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kimberly Jones, Cameron University, and the Next Step all partnered up to make this possible.

The objective of this program is to create a connection between history, STEM, and entrepreneurship.

Kids had the opportunity to be hands on with Black Wall Street, an incident that occurred in Tulsa back in 1921.

Cameron graduate, Joseph Flood explains what it was like being a part of this program.

“CU engineering loves to come in and explain that engineering is a lot more fun, than it can be, it’s what you really make of it these days. It was very smooth with these younger kids to be able to come out here, introduce them to fun games and they actually realize we’re actually doing engineering on the side of it as well,” said Flood.

Joseph said the engineering program helped the kids with figuring out the layout, 3D printing, and the actual building.

We also spoke to Kimberly Jones who explains how this program can help benefit kids.

“Instead of looking at it from a historical perspective look at it from a STEM perspective to get students engaged and have another level of thinking when it comes to understanding history,” said Jones.

Mrs. Jones said that this program aligns with Oklahoma academic state standards and would like to partner up with other communities or states in order to implement stem and history together.

60 students got the opportunity to take part in this program at no cost.

