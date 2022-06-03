Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University hosted the Greenwood Project

Kids build 3D replica of black wallstreet
Kids build 3D replica of black wallstreet
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kimberly Jones, Cameron University, and the Next Step all partnered up to make this possible.

The objective of this program is to create a connection between history, STEM, and entrepreneurship.

Kids had the opportunity to be hands on with Black Wall Street, an incident that occurred in Tulsa back in 1921.

Cameron graduate, Joseph Flood explains what it was like being a part of this program.

“CU engineering loves to come in and explain that engineering is a lot more fun, than it can be, it’s what you really make of it these days. It was very smooth with these younger kids to be able to come out here, introduce them to fun games and they actually realize we’re actually doing engineering on the side of it as well,” said Flood.

Joseph said the engineering program helped the kids with figuring out the layout, 3D printing, and the actual building.

We also spoke to Kimberly Jones who explains how this program can help benefit kids.

“Instead of looking at it from a historical perspective look at it from a STEM perspective to get students engaged and have another level of thinking when it comes to understanding history,” said Jones.

Mrs. Jones said that this program aligns with Oklahoma academic state standards and would like to partner up with other communities or states in order to implement stem and history together.

60 students got the opportunity to take part in this program at no cost.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards...
First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances and weak fronts keep rain chances alive next several days
In the state of Oklahoma, service members are not eligible for state assistance during hard...
Military Financial Assistance
Bobby Whittington owns Badlands Tactical Training Facility in Grandfield. He uses his 38 years...
Grandfield tactical training facility teaches people how to react in active shooter situations
A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges