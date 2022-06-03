Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition

U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a man who parked near the Capitol building.(Twitter/Capitol Police via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A man was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol after police said they found him with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police reported officers approached 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, from Flint, Michigan, after he parked his car near the west side of the Capitol building early Friday morning.

Felipe, a former police officer out of New York, presented officers with a fake badge that said “Department of the Interpol” and told them he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

He later gave them permission to search his vehicle where officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition, according to Capitol Police.

They reported officers did not find any real guns.

Felipe was arrested and faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Capitol Police reported they are still working to determine Felipe’s reason for being near the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards...
First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

Latest News

A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
This three-year-old female German Shepherd mix is available for adoption at Lawton Animal...
Furry Friend Friday: German Shepherd mix
Furry Friend Friday: German Sherpherd mix
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says