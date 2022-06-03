Duncan hosts area-wide job fair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County residents were given a chance to meet with employers from across the area in a job fair this morning.

The event was held in the Simmons Center, and directly connected job-seekers with prospective employers.

Several businesses participated in the event, including Haliburton Manufacturing, Duncan Regional Hospital and Blue Arc Energy.

But if you were unable to attend today’s job fair, you can provide your information to the Duncan Area Job Board, and it will be shared with employers.

Click here to go to the job board.

