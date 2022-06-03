First Alert Forecast | 6/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! A disturbance is moving over the Texas panhandle this morning and will move east through this afternoon bringing a heavy rain, thunder and lightning to counties south of the Red River.

Storms are currently moving through this area at a slow pace and will continue to do so through the morning hours until around lunchtime. Rain gear is required as you head out the door. While the bulk of the rain today will impact north Texas counties, an isolated, stray shower can’t be ruled out for southwest Oklahoma counties. Rain won’t last forever, as these storms are expected to move out sometime early this afternoon. With that being said, another wave of storms is expected to arrive for counties mainly north of the Red River overnight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures today will be below normal in the upper 70s with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Keep in mind that with the recent rainfall, outdoor conditions will not be the greatest as the ground will still be wet and soggy.

Speaking of the recent rainfall, there is a flood advisory in effect for Cotton county at Deep Red Creek until 7PM Saturday night and a flood warning until Saturday at 4AM. Latest observation shows the river bank is above action stage and is expected to rise to near flood stage by tomorrow. Take extra precaution when walking near riverbanks. Also, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route!

Tonight/ overnight, as mentioned previously, there is a chances for isolated to scattered showers. Rain activity is expected to come to an end by lunchtime tomorrow and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with south winds 10 to 15 mph.

More sunshine and blue skies (with dry conditions) will return Sunday! Temperatures will climb to slightly above normal to the lower to mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday is the better day to get outdoors as it will be dry all day, though there may still be some wet spots outside!

Starting your work week on Monday temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Skies will finally be mostly sunny and winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Sunglasses will be required as we start the week.

Don’t put your rain gear away just yet, another cold front will move through midweek bringing another chance of rain and cooler weather. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s. Winds will be breezy from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Have a good day and a better weekend! -Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

