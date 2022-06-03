Fort Sill National Cemetery named Organization of Excellence

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Fort Sill National Cemetery was recognized as an Organization of Excellence.

A distinction only given to national cemeteries that meet strict department standards.

Matthew Quinn, with the Department of Veterans Affairs, says they look at everything from customer satisfaction to the upkeep of the cemetery.

Quinn also says that national cemeteries aren’t only for the veterans themselves, but for those who are left behind.

“But also it’s to recognize the sacrifice of the family members who sacrifice to much so the veteran can serve. That’s why it’s ultimately important that these are national shrines, and we call them national shrines, because that’s what the veterans deserve. They deserve that place of honor,” Quinn said.

Officials presented them with a plaque, as a recognition to the incredible employees, managers, and volunteers which make Fort Sill the cemetery that it is.

