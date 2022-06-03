Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Grandfield tactical training facility teaches people how to react in active shooter situations

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A mass shooting -- what would you do if you were there when one happened? We’ve seen several across the country in recent weeks, one even happening here in Oklahoma.

Bobby Whittington owns Badlands Tactical Training Facility in Grandfield. He uses his 38 years of law enforcement experience, including 15 of those as the Tillman County Sheriff, to teach self-defense courses, including how to react in an active shooter situation.

He said the best philosophy is run, hide, fight.

“Situational awareness is very important in being aware of what’s going on around you and also looking for safe avenues of escape and like you said, what can be used as a weapon,” Whittington said.

According to Whittington, 79 percent of mass shooters have a target, and exhibit signs of plans to commit a shooting.

He said it’s up to citizens to report suspicious behavior to authorities before a mass shooting happens, but if you end up in a scary situation, there are things to remember which could save your life.

“There’s a lot can happen, and you need to be able and have the capabilities and tools to protect yourself because police are not going to be there,” Whittington said. “Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen right now and you need to handle it right now.”

Whittington said guns are the equalizer.

That’s where instructor Kent Gooch comes in.

He teaches long-range precision shooting at Badlands.

“Once you leave here, and you’re out there on your own, you don’t have an instructor looking over your shoulder, making sure your finger’s off the trigger or you’re not pointing a muzzle at somebody,” Gooch said. “That’s you, and you’re handling weapons around your family and friends.”

He said in an emergency, it can take law enforcement several minutes to get to the scene, which is why you should know how to protect yourself.

“People get this false sense of security that, ‘Well, all I got to do is call the police. We’ve got security.’ If you’re the president of the United States, and you’ve got 24 hour secret service around you, you’re pretty safe, but the rest of us, we’re pretty much on our own,” Gooch said.

You can learn more about taking courses at the training facility by visiting badlandstactical.org or call Whittington at 580-448-0081.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards...
First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

Latest News

A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges
Stephens County residents were given a chance to meet with employers from across the area in a...
Duncan hosts area-wide job fair
Today, the Fort Sill National Cemetery was recognized as an Organization of Excellence.
Fort Sill National Cemetery named Organization of Excellence
If you’re looking for some good fish and some good fun, you can head out to Paradise Valley...
Paradise Valley VFD to host annual Fish Fry