Grandfield tactical training facility teaches people how to react in active shooter situations

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A mass shooting -- what would you do if you were there when one happened? We’ve seen several across the country in recent weeks, one even happening here in Oklahoma.

Bobby Whittington owns Badlands Tactical Training Facility in Grandfield. He uses his 38 years of law enforcement experience, including 15 of those as the Tillman County Sheriff, to teach self-defense courses, including how to react in an active shooter situation.

He said the best philosophy is run, hide, fight.

“Situational awareness is very important in being aware of what’s going on around you and also looking for safe avenues of escape and like you said, what can be used as a weapon,” Whittington said.

According to Whittington, 79 percent of mass shooters have a target, and exhibit signs of plans to commit a shooting.

He said it’s up to citizens to report suspicious behavior to authorities before a mass shooting happens, but if you end up in a scary situation, there are things to remember which could save your life.

“There’s a lot can happen, and you need to be able and have the capabilities and tools to protect yourself because police are not going to be there,” Whittington said. “Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen right now and you need to handle it right now.”

Whittington said guns are the equalizer.

That’s where instructor Kent Gooch comes in.

He teaches long-range precision shooting at Badlands.

“Once you leave here, and you’re out there on your own, you don’t have an instructor looking over your shoulder, making sure your finger’s off the trigger or you’re not pointing a muzzle at somebody,” Gooch said. “That’s you, and you’re handling weapons around your family and friends.”

He said in an emergency, it can take law enforcement several minutes to get to the scene, which is why you should know how to protect yourself.

“People get this false sense of security that, ‘Well, all I got to do is call the police. We’ve got security.’ If you’re the president of the United States, and you’ve got 24 hour secret service around you, you’re pretty safe, but the rest of us, we’re pretty much on our own,” Gooch said.

You can learn more about taking courses at the training facility by visiting badlandstactical.org or call Whittington at 580-448-0081.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.