Hospitals in southwest Oklahoma talk security protocols

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While that tragic shooting might be a few hours away from us, it’s hitting close to home for hospitals here in southwest Oklahoma and bringing security to the front of everyone’s minds.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital has never been the target of an active shooter threat, but if that was the case, instead of saying something like “code red,” they’d use plain code language, simply announcing “active shooter” across the facility and the shooter’s location.

“We don’t want people to turn to violent acts,” said Administrative Director of Quality, Safety, Risk and Education Heather Love. “This is a place of healthcare, of healing, of family members having new babies, so we want it to be a peaceful environment at all times.”

CCMH trains staff with about 6 or 7 active shooter drills each year, plus a two day disaster skills fair and tests.

“We teach our staff the protocol of run, hide, fight,” Love said. “That’s pretty well the national standard for active shooters.”

Some security guards at the hospital double as Lawton Police officers, which Love said is comforting.

“Many of our exits are closed and locked or are staff entrance only and are badge access because we want to know the directions that our visitors come in to,” Love said. “We want to be able to protect our patients, our families and all of our loved ones here.”

In a statement, Southwestern Medical Center officials said, in part quote, “the safety, security and well-being of our patients, physicians, employees, and visitors is paramount. We have dedicated security officers on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

At Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus, the facility is always on a 24-7 lockdown, with a single point of entry.

According to Safety Officer & Security Supervisor Marlin Glenn, security visits each department to educate employees on how to react in an emergency, whether it’s barricading a door or finding objects in the room to use as weapons.

“If you can’t get out, how would you lock that door? We talk about putting a bed against it, locking the brake,” Glenn said. “Different things. What would you do for a weapon because you don’t have weapons to protect yourself. You have fire extinguishers. You got IV pumps. You do what you can do to protect yourself and your patient if you have to stay here.”

Cameras are monitored inside and out and guards patrol the grounds constantly.

Glenn said while they can’t stop tragedies like the ones in Tulsa, Uvalde, and Buffalo, they can prepare for it.

“Training is the best thing that we could do to help anyone. It’s not going to prevent it from actually taking place, but we act to how we are trained and that’s something we need to keep in our mind, whether we’re at a hospital, school, church or out shopping. Just constantly ‘What would I do?’” Glenn said.

Love said the same safety procedures and protocols for the hospital are also in place at CCMH’s clinics.

