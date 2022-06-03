Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on multiple child pornography and child sexual assault charges.

Today, a judge sentenced 37 year old Tyler Davis to 37 years in prison, after he plead no contest to all 8 counts against him in April.

He was sentenced on 4 charges of possession of child porn, a charge of 1st degree rape, and 3 charges of child sexual abuse.

In addition to being the Assistant Police Chief in Hydro, Davis was also a reserve deputy with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Davis began after a social media platform reported Davis uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a pre-pubescent female.

That report was forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, who arrested Davis in late January of last year.

