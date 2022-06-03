Inflation Affecting Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation has impacted families across the United States. And like other cities, local families in our own community are experiencing the same struggles not being able to afford their everyday needs. Along with gas prices groceries, utilities and rent are reaching levels not seen in years.

Local families have found themselves picking up extra jobs and cutting spending in areas of their everyday lives. Lawton resident Allison Wogerman is a Lyft driver who enjoys serving her community, but affording gas is hindering her.

“I know other people are hurting worse than some of us are. I am having to pick up other jobs to make it. I know that gas prices are not going to get any better any time soon and this inflation in the groceries and this everyday living is just hurting all of us,” she said.

Some families even said they’re skipping out on paying certain bills just to feed their families. Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank Mac Lechel said their services for local clients have increased since last year.

“It’s been very apparent how hard this inflation hit our neighborhood. We’ve seen 700 plus families a month and whereas typically last year we were seeing around 500 or 600 like during the holidays. So right out the gate are seeing 200 more families than last year,” she said.

Tim Allen, Oklahoma’s Deputy Treasurer for Communications & Program Administration, said the most recent price index report from the bureau of labor statistics shows the food index is up by 9% and that’s the largest 12-month increase they’ve seen since April of 1981.

“The bottom line is that inflation is taking its toll on Oklahoma families right now. It’s happening, we are all feeling it. From filling up our cars at the gas station and going to the grocery stores, when we occasionally go out to eat. Our money isn’t going as far as it use to,” he said.

Allen also said a survey of business supply manufacturer managers doesn’t have any good news about inflation getting better.

“They are expecting prices for supplies for raw materials to rise at an even faster pace than they have been in the next 6 months, so most of those that were survey expect the economy to get worse in the upcoming months,” he said.

