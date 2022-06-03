Military Financial Assistance

Fort Sill Okla. (KSWO) - In the state of Oklahoma, service members are not eligible for state assistance during hard times. But Fort Sill is always working to take care of their soldiers and has many assistance programs available.

“We have if your vehicle needs repair we have repair assistance, food assistance has rental assistance, and some many categories including utilities for service members all for service members and their families, and retirees are eligible for this service,” said Daniel Farrell.

Even during inflation service members still have a job to do, and sometimes that requires them to move to different states and even out of the country. Moving especially with a family can be very expensive, AER has some help for those families as well.

“We provide a lot of PCS help for soldiers both coming and going, and so we can help them with initial housing costs, first months rent, security deposit or utilities, or things like that,” said Farrell.

Dan Farrell Fort Sill, personal financial readiness specialist said the military has a ton of programs to help, but their main job is to teach soldiers how to avoid financial problems.

“We don’t just give them a fish we also teach them how to fish, and that’s in relation to their finances. So for food insecurity, a lot of people that that issue right now is here to help,” he said.

These programs are available for soldiers twice a year any service member who would like more information about these programs can visit building 4700 on Fort Sill which is the Army community service or call 580-442-4916.

