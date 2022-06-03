Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
Some expenditures include possible personnel pay increases of up to 3 percent and improvements...
City of Lawton predicted budgetary expenditure higher than revenues
No action will be taken against Sheriff Mckinney for his absence.
No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence
Temperatures by the afternoon today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler for early June standards...
First Alert Forecast | 6/2AM
People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage...
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

Latest News

A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Tulsa Police give update on Wednesday mass shooting.
Tulsa Police give more details on timeline of deadly shooting
This year’s carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump...
Carbon dioxide levels in the air shoot past key milestone