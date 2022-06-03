Paradise Valley VFD to host annual Fish Fry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In recent weeks, local fire departments have been stretched thin.

With the rise in grass fires across the area, there’s never been a better time to support local fire departments, especially those that depend on volunteers.

So, if you’re looking for some good fish and some good fun, you can head out to Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department for their annual fish fry fundraiser.

The annual fish fry is this Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

It will be held at the Paradise Valley V.F.D headquarters on Highway 58 & Meers-Porter Hill Road, and will feature live music by Anthony Spencer.

Officials will be serving everything from BBQ to fried fish, with all donations going to benefit the Paradise Valley VFD.

For more information, you can contact the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

