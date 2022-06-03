Expert Connections
Tulsa Police give more details on timeline of deadly shooting

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - Tulsa Police officials are releasing more details about the timeline between when the first 911 call was put in, until Officers arrived on scene.

Also the victims, and the sole suspect has been identified.

The Tulsa Police Chief identifying those victims, as Dr. Preston Phillip, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love.

All but William Love worked at the Saint Francis Natalie Building where that shooting took place.

And the gunman, also being identified as Michael Louis, a man who was a patient of one of the victims.

As for the motive for the massacre, authorities say it began after a back surgery two weeks ago, where Louis kept complaining of ongoing pain, and seeking more treatment.

“On May 19th, Michael Lewis went into the hospital for a back surgery. The performing physician was Dr. Preston Phillips.” Franklin said. “After release, Lewis called several times over several days, complaining of pain, and He wanted additional treatment... On May 31st, Dr. Phillips saw Mr. Lewis again for additional treatment.”

Franklin says that investigators found a letter left by the shooter, in which he said he intended to kill his surgeon, and anyone who got in his way.

Through a Federal gun-tracing program, authorities found that Louis purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29th at a pawn shop, and just yesterday he also bought a semi-automatic, quote, “AR-15 style rifle” from a gun store, hours before the shooting.

As far as the timeline of the tragedy.. Franklin said the first call came in to Dispatch at 4:52.

The first officers arriving to the building just minutes later, at 4:56.

“Officers entered the building on the 1st Floor, and made their way to the 2nd floor based off the information they received.” He said. “While on the 2nd Floor of the building, officers began yelling ‘Tulsa Police...’ As officers were calling out ‘Tulsa Police’ and advancing towards a suspect location, they heard a gunshot. We believe that was the final gunshot of the suspect taking his own life. The gunshot was at 4:58 PM, approximately 39 seconds after the 1st officers entered the building.”

Police then spent the next several hours clearing the building locating all the victims.

They also rescued several people.

Officers were able to bring one woman to safety, who was hiding under a desk, just inches away from where the shooter took his own life.

During the press conference today, Chief Franklin says, that the department, quote “grieves with the co-workers. And we pray... because we all need prayer.”

Governor Kevin Stitt also marking this senseless act of violence across the state, when he ordered all American and Oklahoma flags, on state property, to be flown at half-staff through sunset this Sunday, in memory of those victims.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

