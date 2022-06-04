Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee
Comanche County Memorial Hospital trains staff with about 6 or 7 active shooter drills each...
Hospitals in southwest Oklahoma talk security protocols
A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert
Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split