7News First Alert Weather: A lull in precipitation starting tomorrow, with storm chances returning next week

A mesoscale convective vortex, or MCV, in association with a surface trough/dry line will send isolated showers in storms from the west across Texoma overnight. These storms will start out in western counties just before midnight, traversing east during the early morning hours of Sunday. These storms will fall apart as they move east, and should clear out by sunrise. While the coverage of storms will be limited, there is the possibility for a couple strong-to-severe storms that could produce damaging winds and small hail. For the rest of us who remain dry, partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Near-zero dewpoint depressions, or almost no difference between the temperature values and dewpoint values, will lead to patchy fog tomorrow morning, so be careful if you are out driving around sunrise.

Tomorrow will be the first of a few days of mostly sunny skies, drier conditions, and warmer temperatures. Sunday through Tuesday will see afternoon highs rise back into the 90s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A few disturbances along with a slow cold front will arrive midweek, bringing rain chances back into the forecast. Temperatures won’t waver greatly this upcoming week, but every night until next weekend after Tuesday night will see a chance for showers and storms somewhere in the state of Oklahoma. Coverage won’t be more than isolated-to-scattered through the second half of next week, with areas near I-40 seeing the best chance for rain. Most will remain dry after midweek as temperatures stay in the 90s with partly cloudy skies.

