Warmer weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Visibility is low this morning due to high dew points, or moisture, in the atmosphere. Areas with the lowest visibility are north of Archer City and Childress. Counties north of the Red River have visibility less than three miles. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm today for outdoor conditions but the ground will be soggy and wet! No chance of rain for the morning or afternoon but rain will return later tonight for mainly the northern counties. Kiowa, Greer, Grady, Washita and Caddo counties have the highest chance to see rain and storms. This system will be short-lived and won’t affect any plans you may have for Sunday.

Starting Sunday and going into next week we will finally see a break from the rainy weather! A ridge is out to our west which mean quiet and warm weather pattern for the second week of June. Sunday temps will be up in the 90s across the area with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Sunday so get outside and enjoy the sun!

We will continue to be in this calm weather pattern with hot temperatures through midweek. The ridge will stay over us until Tuesday causing us to be in the mid 90s for the first half of the week. Monday and Tuesday temps will be in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the south 5-10 mph starting the week. The beginning of the week will be best time to do all of your outdoor activities because rain will return for portions of Texoma early Wednesday morning. Another trough, also bad weather, will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing with it scatter showers and possible storms. This low pressure to our north will cause winds will pick up from the south at 5-15 mph. By Friday highs will be back up into the 90s and it will be dry.

- Have a good day! Christine Gormley

