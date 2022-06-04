Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warmer weekend ahead

Rain Chances tonight
Rain chances tonight. Hot temperatures arrive Sunday.
By Christine Gormley
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Visibility is low this morning due to high dew points, or moisture, in the atmosphere. Areas with the lowest visibility are north of Archer City and Childress. Counties north of the Red River have visibility less than three miles. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm today for outdoor conditions but the ground will be soggy and wet! No chance of rain for the morning or afternoon but rain will return later tonight for mainly the northern counties. Kiowa, Greer, Grady, Washita and Caddo counties have the highest chance to see rain and storms. This system will be short-lived and won’t affect any plans you may have for Sunday.

Starting Sunday and going into next week we will finally see a break from the rainy weather! A ridge is out to our west which mean quiet and warm weather pattern for the second week of June. Sunday temps will be up in the 90s across the area with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Sunday so get outside and enjoy the sun!

We will continue to be in this calm weather pattern with hot temperatures through midweek. The ridge will stay over us until Tuesday causing us to be in the mid 90s for the first half of the week. Monday and Tuesday temps will be in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the south 5-10 mph starting the week. The beginning of the week will be best time to do all of your outdoor activities because rain will return for portions of Texoma early Wednesday morning. Another trough, also bad weather, will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing with it scatter showers and possible storms. This low pressure to our north will cause winds will pick up from the south at 5-15 mph. By Friday highs will be back up into the 90s and it will be dry.

- Have a good day! Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released the identity of the victim who died in a stabbing in northwest...
Lawton Police identify victim in Tuesday’s stabbing
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Comanche County Memorial Hospital trains staff with about 6 or 7 active shooter drills each...
Hospitals in southwest Oklahoma talk security protocols
Bobby Whittington owns Badlands Tactical Training Facility in Grandfield. He uses his 38 years...
Grandfield tactical training facility teaches people how to react in active shooter situations

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances and weak fronts keep rain chances alive next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
first alert 7 forecast
First Alert Forecast | 6/3 AM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: More rounds of storms through Saturday