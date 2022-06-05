7News First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny next few days, with rain chances returning midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight there is a chance of rain for portions of northeast counties. One model is showing storms coming through later tonight to the northeast but most of the storms will miss our area. Tonight temperatures will be mild in the 70s and partly cloudy skies for most of Texoma. If we do get rain in the northeast it will move out by early tomorrow morning. Most should stay dry overnight, with areas along I-40 seeing the best chance for any storms should they develop.

Starting out your work week temperatures will feel more like summer with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will be possible for the nighttime hours throughout week due to a series of troughs that will move over Texoma.

Next chance of rain will be late Monday night into early Tuesday and will mainly impact northern counties south of I-40. Any rain we get overnight Monday will move out by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a highs in the lower 90s and southeast wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of rain for counties north of the Red River overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and winds will change from south to north at 5 to 10 mph. A weak cold front will move through Texoma Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance of rain overnight for counties north of the Red River. Despite this cold front temperatures will still be in the 90s for the rest of the week. Friday highs will be in the upper 90s in Texoma and winds will stay breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

