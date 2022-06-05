Expert Connections
Cops N Bobbers brings officers, community together

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Families and law enforcement met up at Lake Humphreys Saturday morning for the sixth annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day.

The Kids Fishing Tournament started at 9 a.m. and ended at noon.

According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives officers the opportunity to build positive relationships with community members.

“We get to really meet people in the community. We get to talk to kids and let them know that the police are their friends and that we’re here to help,” Woods said.

Three lucky kids brought home trophies -- one for the most fish caught, one for the biggest fish caught and one for the smallest fish caught.

It’s also free fishing weekend across the state, so no license or permit was required.

