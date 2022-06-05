Hot temperatures on the way, more rain midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s across Texoma with a breezy south east wind at 10 to 20 mph. It will be humid today because dewpoints, or moisture, are in the mid to upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure is located to the west of Oklahoma and will keep skies clear for the most part. Tonight there is a chance of strong storms in the northwest counties including, Caddo, Grady and Stephens counties if the storms fire up south of I-40.

Winds will continue to be from the south for most of the week which will keep us humid as gulf moisture races north.

Temperatures will stay hot as we start the work week thanks to the warm front that will become stationary through Monday. A weak cold front will move push through Monday evening overnight and will cause overnight chances for rain through Friday. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week. Despite the rain chances we’ll still see some pretty hot temperatures.

This cold front will do little to lower our temperatures. Texoma will still be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week and possibly triple digits for counties in northwest Texas.

This weather pattern is more like a summer pattern with temperatures high in the 90s and mostly clear skies. This week would be a good week to go to the pool or enjoy other out door activities. Be sure to practice heat safety by staying hydrated and limiting time out in the sun.

- Christine

