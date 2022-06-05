LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program begins Monday.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under and all students currently enrolled at LPS.

From 8-9 a.m., breakfast will be available at several locations throughout town.

Lunchtimes vary at different locations. The program will run through Friday, July 29.

Click here to view a full list of times & locations where meals will be served.

