Paradise Valley VFD hosts annual fish fry fundraiser

Okla. (KSWO) - The Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual fish fry fundraiser today, attracting a big crowd.

People lined up outside the building for food and there was no shortage of entertainment.

Local artist Anthony Spencer performed as everyone enjoyed a wide selection of food.

They served everything from barbecue to fried fish, filling up all the bellies in the station.

Paradise Valley VFD Fire Chief Tom Zivkovic said this may have been one of their largest crowds ever at this event.

”It’s usually very large,” Zivkovic said. “This one though I think is larger than ones we’ve had in the past. We had a big rush right when we started at 11 o’clock and it hasn’t stopped. I would just like to thank the community for coming out and supporting us today.”

The fish fry is the sole fundraiser for the fire department.

It helps fund maintenance and training for the firefighters.

Zivkovic said they not only set a record for attendance but for donations too.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.