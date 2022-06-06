7News First Alert Weather: Complex storm systems and weak fronts keep rain chances alive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with another Mesoscale Convective Storm System (MCSS) diving in from the Rockies could bring storms mainly north of I-40. However, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out for counties along I-40 overnight as storms fall apart. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and humid with dew points reaching the low 70s. Although high temperatures will get into the low 90s, feels-like temperatures will get into the upper 90s and triple digits. Winds will remain out of the east at 10-15 mph. A northwesterly flow aloft continues the chance for another complex storm system to evolve off the Rockies and along a nearly stationary frontal boundary draped across Texoma. The best chance for storms to arrive in Southwest Oklahoma will be closer to midnight and into early Wednesday morning. There will be the chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms with the main threats including hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The west-to-northwesterly flow in the upper atmosphere and a weak front will allow more storms to fire up east of the Rocky Mountains and move southward along the frontal boundary. Scattered storms are expected late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning primarily north of a Duncan-Lawton-Frederick-Crowell line.

A similar weather pattern will bring the chance for hit and miss showers and storms late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The best chance for any severe weather will stay north of I-40. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing these next frontal boundaries and the placement of storms. Therefore, minor adjustments will be likely as more model runs become available as we search for consistency.

