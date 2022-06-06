Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.

The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.

Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under...
LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday
According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives...
Cops N Bobbers brings officers, community together
Paradise Valley VFD Fire Chief Tom Zivkovic said this may have been one of their largest crowds...
Paradise Valley VFD hosts annual fish fry fundraiser
First Alert Forecast 6/4 PM
7News First Alert Weather: A lull in precipitation starting tomorrow, with storm chances returning next week
A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight