Cameron University announces new scholarship in Engineering

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to generous funding from an area businessman, Cameron University Foundation announced the establishment of a new Engineering scholarship today.

The Michael B. Brown Endowed Scholarship in Engineering will benefit Cameron students who are pursuing a degree in a S.T.E.M. area, with special focus given to Engineering students.

Community leader Mike Brown, the President of CDBL Inc. and a partner in many businesses here in Lawton, is providing the funds for the new scholarship

Brown, who is also a member of FISTA, hopes the scholarship will create a pathway directly from Cameron University to high-tech jobs in Lawton/Fort Sill.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.