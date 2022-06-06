Cameron University announces new scholarship in Engineering
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to generous funding from an area businessman, Cameron University Foundation announced the establishment of a new Engineering scholarship today.
The Michael B. Brown Endowed Scholarship in Engineering will benefit Cameron students who are pursuing a degree in a S.T.E.M. area, with special focus given to Engineering students.
Community leader Mike Brown, the President of CDBL Inc. and a partner in many businesses here in Lawton, is providing the funds for the new scholarship
Brown, who is also a member of FISTA, hopes the scholarship will create a pathway directly from Cameron University to high-tech jobs in Lawton/Fort Sill.
