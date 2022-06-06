Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times in Connecticut

Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott
By Mike Agogliati, Marcy Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – School was delayed for some students in Connecticut Monday after catalytic converters were stolen from eight smaller school buses, WFSB reports.

According to police, the thefts were discovered early Monday morning.

“Today eight small buses in Wolcott catalytic converters were cut off, and now the people that did ride those buses, whatever routes they covered, are delayed for three hours,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

Stephens explained it can take just minutes to steal a catalytic converter, but cost thousands of dollars and is a huge headache for those left without the essential parts.

“It’s terrible because at the end of the day it affects the kids, and their ability to get to school, and they’ve already had a hard enough time over the last couple of years getting to school so I feel bad for them,” said bus lot general manager Stephen Gardner, adding the criminals hurt some of the most innocent members of society.

The buses had to be towed and fixed, causing a domino effect for everyone involved.

“It disrupts their day, it disrupts their parents’ day, it disrupts our company functions, we’re trying to run our vehicles and maintain our fleet and now we have to replace eight catalytic converters and it’s a lot of money and a big inconvenience,” Gardner said.

Stephens said he’s confident those who committed the crime will be caught.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under...
LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday
According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives...
Cops N Bobbers brings officers, community together
Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what...
Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday
A Former Hydro Assistant Police Chief has been sentenced in Caddo County District Court on...
Hydro Assistant Police Chief sentenced on child sexual abuse charges
Paradise Valley VFD Fire Chief Tom Zivkovic said this may have been one of their largest crowds...
Paradise Valley VFD hosts annual fish fry fundraiser

Latest News

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
A humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, June 5,...
AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege
A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer...
U-Haul truck stolen from elderly couple