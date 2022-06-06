Construction closes parts of Sheridan and Ferris intersection

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction began on a busy intersection here in Lawton today, which may cause on-going traffic issues in the area.

Work was meant to start on the intersection of Sheridan Road and Ferris Avenue last week, but had to be postponed.

While repairs are on-going, the southbound lane of Sheridan will be closed.

Meaning, traffic heading south on Sheridan won’t be able to turn right on Ferris, but all other traffic should be unaffected.

Officials with the City’s Streets and Traffic Control Division expect the repairs to last up to five days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.